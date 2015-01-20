The Game Brings Out Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar At The Documentary 10th Anniversary Show [VIDEO]

Sunday night (January 18) marked 10 years since The Game released his critically acclaimed debut album The Documentary. He commemorated the monumental anniversary with a celebratory show in Los Angeles.

The likelihood that any of The Game’s former G-Unit affiliates would show face were slim, despite speculation that 50 Cent and company would attend. However, surprise appearances by fellow Compton natives Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar were a fair substitute.

See The Game perform running alongside Dre below. Footage of him on stage with Kendrick and another guest spot from O.T. Genasis can be found on the following pages.

