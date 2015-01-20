Beyoncé Sings Backup For Houston Rapper In Rare Vid [VIDEO]

Imagine how difficult it must be to get Beyoncé on a chorus in 2015, or any time in last 10 years for that matter. That wasn’t the case back in 1997, when Houston rapper Lil O booked Destiny’s Child to sing in the visual for “Can’t Stop.”

The video was posted on YouTube back in 2013, but recirculated the web over the weekend. Queen Bey sings alongside a young Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson garbed in the jiggiest ’90s attire you can imagine.

Peep the footage below as a reminder that even superstars have humble beginnings.

Photo: YouTube