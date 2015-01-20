Joey Bada$$ – B4.DA.$$ Album Stream [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ brings in a very special 20th birthday with the release of his highly anticipated debut album B4.DA.$$.
Seventeen tracks deep, the project dons a handful of previously released heaters, including “On & On,” “Big Dusty,” and “No. 99.”
Like any of the Brooklyn-bred MC’s musical endeavors, his proper debut promises countless displays of his lyrical ability. But it’s the sonics that take songs to another level. Production from the late J Dilla, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, Statik Selektah, and more give Bada$$’ 90s-inspired sound a fresh feel, making this piece a dope listen all together.
Guests include Action Bronson, BJ The Chicago Kid, Raury, and more.
Stream Bada$$’ B4.DA.$$ below. Cop the LP on iTunes.
