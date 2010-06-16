Drake’s Appearance at Free New York City Concert Shut Down [Video]

Looks like Drizzy Drake can’t catch a break as the Toronto-bred emcee decided to surprise fans with an impromptu appearance at a free concert headlined by 90’s teen sensation Hanson.

But the surprise was on him after police shut down the show after an overwhelming response from fans.

According to published reports, promoters of the free concert only anticipated 10,000 fans to arrive, but police were forced to shut it down after a whopping 20,000 fans came to see Drake’s ’ performance.

Fans were reporting that spectators in the front row were being crushed as well as unruly fans were threatening to riot due to the overcrowding leaving police no choice but to end the concert.

Drake who has publicly criticized the NYPD for their handling of his mentor and CEO Lil’ Wayne during his arrest for gun possession released a statement supporting the decision of the NYPD for the safety of the fans.

“I am humbled by the crowd that showed up in support of my performance and the release of Thank Me Later,” Drake said in a statement. “I love performing for my fans, but unfortunately, the show was canceled by the NYPD due to overcrowding, leaving me without the chance to give my fans a real show. I’m thankful for the support that the fans have been giving me … I thank you now.”

Although fans didn’t get a chance to see Drake perform for free, the Canadian emcee is currently on tour and has teamed up with MTV to give chance to go backstage with a new documentary.

“Better Than Good Enough” , is scheduled to air June 23 on MTV at 10p.

Check out the trailer: