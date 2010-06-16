CLOSE
Home > Drake

Drake feat. Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz – “Fancy” (Cookin Soul Remix)

Leave a comment
cookin soul , thank me later

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
XXXTentacion Funeral & Fan Memorial
Thousands Attend Public Memorial For XXXTentacion In Florida
06.28.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close