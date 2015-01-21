A$AP Rocky Acting Debut To Premiere At Sundance, Produced By Diddy & Pharrell

Despite tragedy, life must go on. After the untimely death of the A$AP Mob “spirit guide” A$AP Yams, A$AP Rocky will have his acting debut in a film called Dope premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Reports Page Six:

Rapper A$AP Rocky — a compatriot of hip-hop innovator A$AP Yams, who died suddenly this week at age 26 — heads to Sundance to premiere his first acting role in coming-of-age drama “Dope.” The producers include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Forest Whitaker and Pharrell, who lent some original songs. The premiere and party are Saturday at Acura Studio. (A$AP Rocky’s ex-girlfriend, Chanel Iman, right, is also in the movie.)

Actually, Rocky and Iman are reportedly no longer and item.

The film is set in Inglewood, Ca. and also stars Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) and Zoë Kravitz and is directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“The Wood,” “Brown Sugar”). It also ranked high on Hip-Hop Wired’s most anticipated movies for 2015.

Check out a trailer for Dope, billed as a Hip-Hop geeks coming of age film, below.

