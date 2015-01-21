CLOSE
HomeNews

Jennifer Lopez Slays Her Complex Cover [Photos]

Leave a comment

World renowned pop empress Jennifer Lopez lands on the latest cover of Complex as “the sex symbol next door.”

Screen Shot 2015-01-21 at 11.05.43 AM

Inside the February/March issue, the former Fly Girl talks 20 years in show business after dropping her eight album last year. Not to mention, the 45-year-old mom has three movies slated for release in 2015.

The interview also touched on a number of personal topics, such as parenting, low self-esteem and divorce to name a few.

View her stellar digital spread after the flip. Read J.Lo’s full interview, HERE.

Photos: Complex

Complex cover

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close