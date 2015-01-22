Kid Cudi Is The Face Of Coach’s “Dreamers” Campaign [PHOTOS]

Could 2015 be the year of Kid Cudi? Musically, the artist promises to revisit the Man On the Moon album series, Hollywood continues to embrace his talents and now he has a starring role in Coach’s spring campaign.

Focusing on the last of the trifecta, Cudder and teen actress Chloe Grace Moretz were commissioned to wear the luxury brand’s apparel and accessories in artistic shots.

The Shaker Heights, Oh. native posts up while sporting a proper Coach wax nylon aviator jacket and toting a campus backpack donning pebble weather. In other words, Cudi keeps it clean.

Peep the pictures below and after the jump.

Photo: Coach

