50 Cent Stars In Power Season 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

Starz hit drama Power returns this summer and by the looks of the new season two trailer, it will feature plenty of 50 Cent.

Fif is the show’s executive producer, so of course his acting chops will continue to be put to use.

Here’s what you can look forward to in the re-up:

From Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and show creator Courtney Kemp Agboh (“The Good Wife”) comes Season Two of Power,” a drama straddling the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of international drug trade. Season two will pick up where it left off: James “Ghost” St. Patrick doubling down on his drug business to save his nightclub and dream of a legitimate future. Ghost’s work troubles pale in comparison to juggling his relationship with his wife, Tasha, and his first love Angela, who’s also an Assistant US Attorney investigating his drug organization. Ghost is set further back from his dream by his business partner, Tommy, who loves the drug game, and his former mentor, Kanan, fresh out of jail, and looking for revenge.

Season two has Ghost in a race against himself: Can he get out of the drug game alive before Angela discovers who he is?

Yes, it’s okay to watch both Power and Empire. Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Starz