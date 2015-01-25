This Giant Air Jordan Inspired Sneaker Storage Box Is Everything

A man who goes by Woodist Punk created a sneaker storage box inspired by the Air Jordan 3‘s shoe box. Details include the Jumpman logo and the elephant print on the bottom of the box (there is also a “Nike Box” version) and needless to say the orders are flooding in. .

Last November, we showed you the Giant Nike Inspired Sneaker Storage Box. Today, we bring you another incredible creation for keeping your favorite kicks nice and cozy, this time made in the image of anAir Jordan box. An Instagram user who goes by the nickname of Woodist Punk (@paul_imakeshitouta_wood) made an exact replica, being sure to include the bright red Jumpman logo on top, the elephant print on the sides and a custom printed label. The marvel stands at about 18-inches tall and holds 16 pairs of shoes.

Woodist Punk is taking orders (out of the UK), and you can expect him to be hella busy.

Check out footage of the storage box below and more detailed pics on the flip.

Photos: Instagram

