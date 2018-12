It seems that Lil Wayne wasn’t finished with dropping new music, despite his ongoing tiff with Birdman (Weezy is suing him for $8 milli). On “Amazing Amy,” Tunechi teams with ATLs young stalwarts Migos.

Instrumental courtesy of London On Da Track.

Listen to “Amazing Amy” below. Apparently she gets around.

https://soundcloud.com/offkeyness/lil-wayne-x-migos-amazing-amy

—

Photo: Instagram