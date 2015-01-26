A$AP Rocky: “A$AP Yams Didn’t Overdose On Any Drugs”

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky has finally spoken about the untimely death of A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams. While at the Sundance Festival, Rocky discussed the circumstance of his dear friend’s death and moving forward.

Rocky was at Sundance in Utah for the premiere of Dope, an indie film where he makes his acting debut. After performing and at the after party, Billboard asked an emotionally drained Rocky about Yams.

That performance –that was just going to stop me from crying,” Rocky said, speaking for the first time in detail about Yams’ death. “I had to address it, because the whole time I was rapping and I wasn’t into it, which is sad, but I just gotta keep it real. I can’t front. It’s even harder knowing that I gotta fly out in less than an hour just to go bury him. That’s the part that eats at me.”

The cause of Yams’ death has yet to be confirmed or revealed by NYPD or the medical examiner. However, Rocky was adamant it was not due to overdose as many have speculated.

On Jan. 20 an NYPD spokesperson told The Fader that Yams’ cause of death was unknown, but that hasn’t stop many from speculating that a drug overdose was to blame. A$AP Ant recently denounced those rumors, and Rocky backed him up. “People were saying that Yams overdosed on drugs –he didn’t overdose on any drugs,” Rocky said, though he declined to discuss the real cause of Yams’ passing. “I feel like people feel that way because that’s all he’s in pictures doing. When you see A$AP Yams you see Hennessey or purple drink, you see some type of controlled substance or illegal narcotic.”

Rocky also revealed that his new album is complete, and is executive produced by renowned producer Dangermouse and by the late A$AP Yams. Read the full story here.

A$AP Yams was laid to rest yesterday (Jan. 25) at Manhattan’s Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images