Raekwon and Ghostface To Drop Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Doc

It’s been 20 years since Raekwon and Ghostface Killah teamed up to drop the classic Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… The Wu-Tang Clan’s dynamic duo was at the Sundance Festival to announce that they’re dropping a documentary about the seminal album called The Purple Tape Files

RAGU dropped a short trailer of the project at Sundance on Saturday night (Jan. 24). Rae and Ghost are actually crowdfunding the project, and more info will be found at fanbacked.com/raekwon.

“Twenty years later it’s for you to see this film,” Raekwon told Complex. “To go into the file cabinets of how this was made.”

Photo: Complex

only built 4 cuban linx

