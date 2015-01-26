CLOSE
HomeNews

Future Represents Atlanta In “My Savages” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Future revisits a track from his 2014 Monster mixtape in the official visual for “My Savages.”

Posted in the streets of Atlanta, the rapper stands tall alongside his day one homies in the Cricket-directed clip. Like the treatment for “Mad Luv,” Future keeps it simple, letting the song and scenes of his hometown do most of the talking in performance scenes.

Peep the video for “My Savages” below. And while you’re at it, peep Future’s newest mixtape, Beast Mode.

Photo: WSHH

 

Freebandz

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close