Future Represents Atlanta In “My Savages” [VIDEO]

Future revisits a track from his 2014 Monster mixtape in the official visual for “My Savages.”

Posted in the streets of Atlanta, the rapper stands tall alongside his day one homies in the Cricket-directed clip. Like the treatment for “Mad Luv,” Future keeps it simple, letting the song and scenes of his hometown do most of the talking in performance scenes.

Peep the video for “My Savages” below. And while you’re at it, peep Future’s newest mixtape, Beast Mode.

Photo: WSHH