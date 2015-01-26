14 Actors You Forgot Were In Roc-A-Fella Movies [Photos]

A number of both random and respectable actors have popped up in various Roc-A-Fella movies. The pinnacle was arguably 2002’s Paid In Full, which temporarily helped The Roc rebuild its reputation in the acting world.
But if you suffer through a few of the post-2002 offerings from Roc-A-Fella Films, you’ll see a few surprise cameos. We did, so you don’t have to.
Check out these 14 actors you forgot played in Roc-A-Fella movies.
