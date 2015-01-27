Former Hollywood Exec Says Bill Cosby Drugged Her At a Japanese Samurai Movie In 1969

Bill Cosby’s allegations of a former sex drug peddler continues with the testimony of a former entertainment executive who alleges her career in Hollywood began with a headache courtesy of the beloved television dad.
Cindra Ladd tells the Huffington Post that in 1969, her willingness to trust Cosby led to her eventual rape.
Here’s a chunk of the story:
One night we were going out to a movie. We agreed to meet at an apartment that he said belonged to a friend of his. I had a terrible headache but didn’t want to cancel the evening. He told me he had a miracle cure his doctor had given him that would get rid of the headache. He went into another room and came back with a capsule. I asked a couple of times what it was. Each time he reassured me, asking, “Don’t you trust me?” Of course I did. This was Bill Cosby.
For more than 45 years I have tried to recall exactly what happened that night. To this day it remains a blur. I have a vague recollection of feeling like I was floating while walking through Times Square and watching some kind of Japanese samurai movie with him. I don’t remember where the theater was nor very much of the evening.
What I do recall, vividly and clearly, is waking up the next morning nude in the bed of his friend’s apartment and seeing Cosby wearing a white terrycloth bathrobe and acting as if there was nothing unusual. It was obvious to me that he had had sex with me. I was horrified, embarrassed and ashamed. There was a mirror above the bed, which shocked me further.
After some awkward small talk, I got out of there as fast as I could. Once in the elevator, I broke down crying, which I continued to do as I walked home to my apartment in the east 70s. It never occurred to me to go to the police. It was a different time and “date rape” was a concept that didn’t exist. I just kept asking myself over and over in disbelief why this had happened to me. Other than my roommate, I did not discuss that night with anyone for 36 years.
In case you lost count, Ladd is now the 30th Cosby accuser, with Janice Dickinson and Beverly Johnson also being notable entertainment figures.
