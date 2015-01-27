J. Cole Talks Album, Police Brutality & More On The Combat Jack Show [LISTEN]

Speaking with Darryl Strawberry, Sadat X, and Ras Kass in recent weeks, The Combat Jack Show continues to kill it in the new year with its latest guest J. Cole.

J. Cole details the inspiration behind ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’, his battle with expectations, wanting to sign Kendrick Lamar when they first met and his thoughts regarding the shots-ridden “Control” verse. Cole also talks the hip hop culture shift that inspired “Fire Squad”, consciously staying out of Drake’s lane while creating his own, what happened that eventful night with Diddy, visiting Ferguson, his new outlook on life and how he became a voice of his generation.