Chris Brown “Between The Sheets” Tour Delayed [PHOTO]

Perhaps it’s Chris Brown who owes his fans a project called Sorry 4 The Wait. The singer delays the “Between The Sheets” tour with Trey Songz and Tyga, since he still has 100 of 1000 hours worth of community service to complete.

Brown took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“I would first like to apologize to all the fans and people who have been supporters of me and all the music over the years. The beginning of the BTS tour has been moved to later dates now,” he revealed.

The tour was set to begin tomorrow (January 28) in Hampton, VA.

Brown promised to work his “a$$” off to complete the remaining service hours. So far no new schedule for the 25-date arena tour has been released.

Peep Brown’s full statement below:

“I would first like to apologize to all the fans and people who have been supporters of me and all the music over the years. The beginning of the BTS tour has been moved to later dates now. The judge would not sign off on my travel to do the tour until I finish these last 100 hours of community service. I promise that I am busting my ass doing it everyday until it’s complete. This is the most disappointing news I’ve gotten in a while. Everything happens for a reason so I wanted to personally inform my fans. The show must go on. Out of 1000 hours I only have 100 left. I will work my ass off to complete it and I will be on that stage. Once again I’m sorry for the delay. I love yall! We will let yall know the dates that are changed. It’s not cancelled. Just moved around a couple weeks.”

