Rihanna Flips Out Over “FourFiveSeconds” Single Debut [VIDEO]

Rihanna shocked fans worldwide with the release of a new track, “FourFiveSeconds,” over the weekend featuring Kanye West and Paul McCartney. But as excited as her supporters surely were, Rih Rih was just as pumped after she realized the song went live to iTunes and the act was all caught on tape.

The clip shows Rihanna in an over-sized black shirt clearly chilling on a night off. As she scrolls through her smartphone, her friend, Melissa Forde, was videotaping the Barbadian beauty. While the singer converses with Forde, she suddenly breaks into the giddiest squeal of delight that you’d never expect.

Then, in typical Bad Girl Rih Rih fashion, Rihanna collects herself and says, “Play that b*tch! Play that b*tch!” before grooving to the track.

Just moments before, Rihanna was telling Forde that she was going to punch her manager, Jay Brown, for reasons apparently related to the release of the “FourFiveSeconds” record. Pretty safe to say that things between Ms. Fenty and Mr. Brown should be cool now.

Check out Rihanna’s excited reaction to the iTunes drop of “FourFiveSeconds” below.

[h/t Billboard]

—

Photo: Instagram