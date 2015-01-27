After Sonning Nancy Grace, 2 Chainz Contemplates Running For Mayor

2 Chainz’ confident and viral HLNtv appearance on Nancy Grace has sparked a potential career change in the enigmatic rapper. He’s currently weighing his options of actually becoming the mayor of his hometown of College Park, a Atlanta suburb.

“I’m a musician, not a politician,” he admits to XXL. “I’m supposed to be running for mayor in College Park. I got everybody wishing. I’m really gonna do this little mayor thing in College Park. I’m just trying to make sure I have the right qualifications.”

“We’ll see where the future lies for me, but you know, everything I do gotta be organic,” he continued.

As for a marijuana rematch debate with the bull-headed talk show host, the artist formally known as Tity Boi is leaving well enough alone.

“I moved on, man,” he says. “I don’t know what’s going on up there. I know I’ve been getting a lot of praise and everything. I definitely appreciate the love that came behind me.”

2 Chainz appearance on the show just wasn’t happenstance. As a star student-athlete at Alabama State University, he graduated with a 4.0 GPA. He’s also one of the few MCs able to reinvent themselves to

Even if this particular move doesn’t pan out, he’s definitely got the buzz to make a splash on his next LP. 2 Chainz Mayor has nice mixtape ring to it.

