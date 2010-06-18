Meet The Man Who Brought The Truce Between Young Jeezy, DJ Drama & Gucci Mane [Video]

As previously reported, the beefs between DJ Drama and Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane was brought to an end in December.
While this was reported and made noise throughout Hip-Hop, Hip-Hop Wired spoke to the man responsible for cooling off Atlanta streets and helping this situation not turn into another Pac & Biggie incident.
After the rumbles and shoot-outs, listen as Hurricane Dave, Program Director for WHTA-FM Hot 107.9, made this happen and the supposed “banning” of Jezzy’s music at one point on the station.
After The Jump, Peep More With Hurricane Dave & The Truce!!! and Details For Birthday Bash 15 this Saturday in Atlanta!!![More]
ATL Hot 107.9 Program Director “Hurricane Dave” Discusses Birthday Bash & How Unsigned Artist Can Get Played [Video]
