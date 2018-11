King Louie came through and blessed “Send It Up” from Kanye West’s Yeezus album. Yeezy didn’t forget the favor as the two recently hit the studio.

There are no details about exactly what the Chicago natives cooked up and where it will land. But Louie, via his manager, shared the pic of the pair after a session somewhere in Los Angeles.

Yeezy season is officially here.

