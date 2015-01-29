Gucci Mane Kicks “Cartel Talk” & More | Wired Tracks 1.28.15 [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane has no plans on slowing down in 2015, despite still being behind bars incarcerated. Today, the Atlanta rapper’s new track “Cartel Talk” released.

Per usual, Big Guwop kicks his sermon over a rowdy trap beat. “I’m trapping like the cartel,” he boasts before proclaiming himself the “mayor” and “head honcho” among other things.

Stream “Cartel Talk” below, along with a new cut by Spenzo, a DJ EFN record Your Old Droog, Royce Da 5’9, and OC Reks, and more in the Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Cam Kirk

https://soundcloud.com/aintuspenzo/dripping-in-gold

Spenzo ft. LEP Bogus Boys – “Dripping In Gold”

DJ EFN ft. Your Old Droog, Royce Da 5’9, & OC Reks – “Revolutionary Ride Music”

Keys N Krates ft. P Reign – “Yes We Faded”

B.I.C. (B*tches Is Crazy) – “Aaliyah Joint”