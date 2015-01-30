Big Sean Teams With Drake For “Blessings” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: The version with Kanye West is the proper version, right here.

Big Sean links up with his sometime rival Drake for a new cut called “Blessings.” This will be landing on the Detroit rapper’s forthcoming new album, Dark Sky Paradise.

Ominous chords and strings pair with some snappy drums for Drizzy (who also holds down the hook) and Sean to spit their ying yang over.

This means Big Sean is on two burners (see: Meek Mill’s “B-Boy”) in 24 hours.

Dark Sky Paradise is out February 24. Both these cats go in, so who had the best verse?

