CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean Teams With Drake For “Blessings” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

UPDATE: The version with Kanye West is the proper version, right here.

Big Sean links up with his sometime rival Drake for a new cut called “Blessings.” This will be landing on the Detroit rapper’s forthcoming new album, Dark Sky Paradise.

Ominous chords and strings pair with some snappy drums for Drizzy (who also holds down the hook) and Sean to spit their ying yang over.

This means Big Sean is on two burners (see: Meek Mill’s “B-Boy”) in 24 hours.

Dark Sky Paradise is out February 24. Both these cats go in, so who had the best verse?

Photo: WENN.com

Dark Sky Paradise

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close