Message to Lil Kim…Leave Nicki Minaj the Fawk Alone!!! [Editorial]

There comes a point in time where enough is enough and someone needs to take the stance of knocking another off of their high horse.

This particular case would go to none other than Lil Kim, who decided to try and capitalize off Nicki Minaj, as many other female rappers are doing, to take away from the fact that their careers aren’t blooming or are finished.

This short tribute essentially sums it up, speaking on behalf of those that really don’t care for this “let’s pick on Nicki”.

As this “beef” continues to play itself out, it’s becoming more evident that Kim must be in some mode of desperation and looking to find a way to keep herself in the music industry. Since Notorious, the woman just hasn’t stopped Beyotchin’.

One would figure Dancing With The Stars would have given her somewhat of a sunny disposition, but apparently it wasn’t enough.

Through all of the jabs and attempted knockouts, Minaj is still SILENT and doesn’t look like she has any interest in making the small issue bigger than it needs to be. It seems like Kim is only getting mad at what everyone else thinks of the matter, but placing all of her aggression on Barbie.

Calling it all a lack of respect and her not paying homage, we can all read in between the lines.

TAKE A GOOD LOOK AT THE PICTURE KIM…DO YOU REALLY THINK NICKI WAS TRYING TO BE COMPLETELY ORIGINAL???

Female rappers are damn near an endangered species, but to some of them it still makes sense to try and go head hunting and take out those whose names are relevant, even outside of Minaj, such as Trina.

No matter what happens and how much time passes, you will still be known as being the Queen Bee, but resorting to such immature tactics is only going to make the younger rapper come off as being the bigger person, making you only look like the disgruntled rapper trying to get back in the game.

But honestly Kim, what is it that you want because homage is something that has surely been shown. Nicki could never even act like she has been all the way original since she’s been accused of biting every other female since she got the spotlight. It sounds less like wanting her respect/paying homage and more like you just want someone to ride your nets, metaphorically speaking of course.