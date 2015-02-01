50 Cent Blasts A$AP Rocky For DM’ing EX-Girlfriend, Harlem Rapper Responds [Photos]

Hell hath no fury, like a petty rapper scorned. 50 Cent took to Instagram to put A$AP Rocky on blast when he got word that the Harlem was rapper was tip toeing in his ex-girlfriend Tatted Up Holly‘s DMs. But Rocky didn’t back down.

See what we did there?

Anyway, Fif previously got into a tiff with Holly which led to her threatening to put him on blast for alleged domestic abuse.

To this, Ferrari responded with an apology via Instagram, saying, “This woman is a good person she has been a good friend to me,” and more.

But then 50 Cent got a screenshot of A$AP Rocky hollering at Holly on the sly, and he didn’t like that.

“Boy of [sic] boy, last time I seen this punk he had a dress on,” 50 said of A$AP Rocky, while questioning what the “Wassup” rapper can afford.

To this Rocky responded in kind, basically telling 50 Cent My bad, but get out of your feelings, sir.

https://twitter.com/asvpxrocky/status/561762146091302912

Peep images of the mostly deleted exchanges below. You just can’t wipe history off these Internets.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4Next page »