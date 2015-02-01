Kevin Hart Declares War On Drake, Meek Mill & Lil Duval [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart was feeling mighty confident when he posed for a Instagram picture before a pre-Super Bowl event in Arizona yesterday afternoon. Decked out in a sleeveless leather vest, stonewashed jeans and boots with buckles, the star comedian was riding high. That is, until a few of his famous friends named Drake, Meek Mill & Lil Duval called him out for the struggle ensemble he had pieced together.

We’re living in a new era where celebrities are beyond brazen (T.I. challenges Floyd Mayweather to a bare-knuckled brawl; Drake challenges Murda Mook to a rap battle, etc.) and each of the three personalities let the jokes fly without fear of reprimand.

Yet, Mr. Hart ignored everything about his stand-up performance to post a PSA to reveal that their doomsday was right around the corner.

“Message to Drake, Meek Mill, Duval,” Hart boldly began. “You guys want to come at me? My outfit? What you just done is commit social media suicide. War bitch…WAR! Be afraid. Be very afraid…”

Welp. It looks like all followers are in for a treat.

