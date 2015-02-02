Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Justin Timberlake & More To Appear On SNL 40th Anniversary Special

Saturday Night Live will air a three-hour 40th anniversary special on February 15 and 8 PM EST, and yes, it’s shaping up to be absolutely epic.

Last week, it was reported that Eddie Murphy will return to the show after leaving the cast 31 years ago. Today brings more joyous news for longtime SNL fans, as former cast members Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Tina Fey and a bevy of others will also make appearances.

Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Justin Timberlake, and Taylor Swift will perform.

See a full list of guests set to appear on SNL‘s 40th anniversary show in the promo video below. Another clip can be found on the following page.

A live event 40 years in the making. #SNL40https://t.co/gCAPqtqDRz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2015

—

Photo: YouTube

