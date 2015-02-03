CLOSE
Chris Brown & Tyga Stunt Throughout LA In “Ayo” [VIDEO]

The powers that be opened up the budget for Chris Brown and Tyga to shoot a dazzling visual for “Ayo” from their upcoming collaborative project Fan Of A Fan: The Album.

Shot in Los Angeles, the Colin Tilley-clip shows a classic “anything you can do, I can do better” scenario between Brown and Tyga. Since both artists having lucrative success, and can undoubtedly foot a bill, viewers see the duo try to out-stunt each other in ridiculous scenarios.

Fan Of A Fan: The Album is due to release February 24. Peep Brown and Tyga’s “Ayo” video below.

Photo: YouTube

