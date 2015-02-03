Kanye West adidas Collab To Debut At New York Fashion Week

Kanye West and his adidas collaboration is finally close to being unwrapped. Reportedly, Yeezy’s new line/collection will debut at New York Fashion Week.

Complex reports that Renaissance menswear buyer Rahmon Ehlen clearly lost his chill and posted what looks like an e-mailed invite touting an event being put on by adidas and Kanye West. The pic was deleted, but we all know how that usually plays out on the Internets.

The event is going down February 12, 2015, just in time for All-Star Weekend as The Shoe Game reported.

Today (Feb. 3), adidas announced the “Confirmed” app which will allow users to reserve their pair of YEEZi 3s. You can get the app, which for the moment is NYC only, at iTunes and Google Play.