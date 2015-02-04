Beyonce and Jay Z Are Moving To Los Angeles For A “Change In Lifestyle”

Jay Z is so Brooklyn, but he’s still moving to Los Angeles. Hova, Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy are reportedly packing up and heading West.

Reports TMZ:

We’ve learned … Beyonce and Jay Z are currently living in a hotel in Beverly Hills and actively looking for an estate to buy on the westside of L.A., which includes Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills and Bel-Air. We’re told they have already discreetly looked at a number of homes, but so far none fit the bill.

We’ve also learned the famous couple enrolled their 3-year-old into a toddler program at an elite private school — we know which one but we’re not naming it. But we will tell you, the tuition is $15,080 a year.

We’re told Blue Ivy was admitted halfway through the school year, which is unusual. The school generally only accepts students at the beginning of the school year.

As for why they’re moving, sources connected with the couple tell us they want “a change in lifestyle.” You’ll re recall, Bey and Jay spent the summer in a $200K a month rental near Bev Hills.