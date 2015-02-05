Ghostface Killah G-Checks Rowdy Fan, Crowd Delivers Prompt Fade [VIDEO]

Ghostface Killah is at the center of numerous classic Wu-Tang Clan stories of old, detailing fades and other alleged violent encounters. A man attending the rapper’s recent Amarillo, Tex. show clearly didn’t get the memo.

“It’s Friday night. This ni**a will go to sleep early,” said Ghostface, who accused the man of heckling and giving him the middle finger throughout the course of the show.

Tony Starks challenged the man to step onto the stage. Security, however, would not let that happen, despite what looked like the combative fan’s willingness to do so.

Once the crowd became privy to the man’s actions, they handed him the proper fade, because Wu-Tang Clan is nothing to trifle with.

Ghostface thanked the crowd.

Peep the footage below.

