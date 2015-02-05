adidas Confirms Kanye West Collection To Drop Soon

The recent news surrounding the impending release of Kanye West’s forthcoming collection with adidas was all hearsay. But that changes as the brand recognized by its three stripes confirms today.

adidas added a new webpage to its site that says their collaborative creation with West is “dropping in the coming weeks.” There’s also an option for fans to sign up for updates.

West alongside adidas will unveil the collection during Fashion Week in New York City on February 12. Later that day, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper will host a free show with Roc Nation in Manhattan’s Flat Iron district.

Peep the page here.

—

Photo: WENN.com