Kanye West Goes In On E!, the GRAMMYs & Beck In Rant [VIDEO]

Jokingly or not, Kanye West was not feeling Beck beating out Beyonce for album of the year the Grammys last night. However, he saved his rant for after the show, and Kim Kardashian awkwardly had to stand there and witness it.

Yeezy was speaking to E!, and the media outlet caught his wrath, too—because of mic flags. For real.

“If they want real artists to keep coming back, they need to stop playing with us,” said Yeezy. Owe, he said much more.

Respect artistry, y’all. “The Kardashians wouldn’t be famous if beauty wasn’t important,” he also said.

But why are Kardashian’s putting a battery in Yeezy’s back to act a fool? Consider that.

—

Photo: E! News