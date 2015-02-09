Beyoncé Performs At 2015 GRAMMYS [VIDEO]

Beyoncé took the stage to perform at the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards after losing the Album of the Year award in what many (including Kanye West) considered a snub.

The singer’s song of choice, however, wasn’t from her vast catalog of hits. Instead Queen Bey took us to church while performing a touching gospel hymn called “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”

Beyoncé handled the vocals as a group a men tasked with accentuating her harmonies and rifts with movements backed her in a tight formation. Like Pharrell, she ensured that her GRAMMY performance included a proper homage to Ferguson’s Michael Brown.

Peep the footage below.

