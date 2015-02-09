People Generally Hate Kanye West Almost Interrupted Beck’s Grammy Speech

Even when though he wasn’t the focal point of the evening, Kanye West managed to walk away with the top story of the 2015 GRAMMYS. The claim to fame happened during his “fake” crashing of Beck’s shining moment when the veteran rock star shockingly beat out Beyoncé for her multi-platinum surprise self-titled album.

Despite the allusion to shade, Beck still had nothing but love for Mr. West as he revealed to US Weekly.

“I was just so excited he was coming up. He deserves to be on stage as much as anybody,” Beck said on sharing his moment in the spotlight with Yeezy. “How many great records has he put out in the last five years right?”

Truth be told, Beck thought Beyoncé was actually going to take home the trophy exclaiming, “I thought she was going to win. Come on, she’s Beyoncé!”

Even with Beck taking Kanye’s gesture in stride, many other people weren’t easily amused, even threatening the megastar rapper with the fade and accusing him of blatant racism.

Kanye is standing behind his comments but he’s getting his fair share of hate mail over his latest stage crashing incident.

Take a look at the vile slander (mostly white) people are hurling his way in the gallery below. Is it deserving or nah?

