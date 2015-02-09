Kendrick Lamar Drops Racially Charged Track “Blacker The Berry” [LISTEN]

With anticipation for a new Kendrick Lamar album higher than ever, the rap game’s favorite “good kid” returns with an aggressive track called “Blacker The Berry.”

In an unlikely turn of events, it was actress Taraji P. Henson who debuted the song. “I have @kendricklamar new album, and he said I can release 1 of my favorite song http://www.txdxe.com,” she tweeted.

“I’m the biggest hypocrite of 2015,” he chants before spitting a lyrical diatribe detailing the plight of Black people both internally and externally.

The cut is produced by Boi-1da and Terrace Martin.

“Blacker The Berry” arrives just a day after Kendrick scored a pair of Grammys for “i.” Stream the cut below.

—

Photo: YouTube