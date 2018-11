Kendrick Lamar kicked the rap game in the chest with a new track called “Blacker The Berry,” and Twitter collectively responded with their two cents.

The general consensus is that Kendrick is eating other rapper’s food, but for purpose, not sport. Spitting lines detailing his hypocritical nature, the Compton MC definitely has the attention of the people.

Hit to see what Twitter heads are saying.

—

Photo: YouTube

