21 People Who Helped Make The College Dropout A Classic

February 10 marks the eleven-year anniversary of Kanye West’s debut album, The College Dropout. Seeing West spaz out at the GRAMMY Awards, it’s easy to forget that he originally wasn’t a sure bet as a solo rapper.

Of course the term solo is a misnomer. It takes dozens of people to create a great album, and in honor of his first project turning eleven, here’s a look at 21 people who helped make The College Dropout classic.

—

Photo: Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam

