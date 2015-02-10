Slum Village, M-1, Ski Beatz & Camp Lo Remember J Dilla [VIDEO]

WATCHLOUD went down to Dilla Day Weekend in Miami and spoke to some Hip-Hop notables including M1, Ski Beatz and Camp Lo about late Slum Village member, MC and producer du jour James “J Dilla” Yancey.

“A genuine human being, top notch,” said M-1 of dead prez about the late, great producer, “Like, upper echelon straight up.” His story involving Erykah Badu and his college friend Common is particularly ill.

We’ll give Ski Beatz a pass for his honesty in admitting that he didn’t know about Dilla until after he died. though.

Rest In Power J Dilla. Watch below and get more details over at WATCHLOUD.

—

Photo: Watchloud