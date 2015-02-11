Win Tickets to See Kanye West At Roc City Classic!

SONIC Drive-In would like to invite you and a friend to an exclusive NBA All-Star week concert in honor of our their partnership with reigning MVP, Kevin Durant.

SONIC – a sponsor of Roc Nation’s first-ever Roc City Classic – alongside Hip-Hop Wired are giving away a pair of tickets to one lucky winner to see Yeezy in concert.

Follow HipHopWired on Twitter or like us on Facebook and answer the following question, using the #HHWRocCity hashtag:

On February 10, 2015, Kanye West’s The College Dropout celebrated how many years since it’s debut?

What: Roc City Classic

When: Thursday, Feb. 12. Doors to the concert will open at 6 p.m. Kanye West will start his performance at roughly 8 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Park vicinity, located in the Flatiron District of Manhattan. General Admission Entrance at 26th and Madison. The concert will feature a one-of-a-kind performance by rap sensation Kanye West, starring SONIC’s newest partner, Kevin Durant.

Best of luck!

Photo: WENN