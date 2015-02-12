Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince Threatens Diddy Over Drake [LISTEN]

Rap-A-Lot CEO James Prince has put Sean “Diddy” Combs, and others, on notice. Prince feels a ways about Diddy putting hands on Drake, who he says is “family,” and issued a stern warning, over a beat.

Reports TMZ:

Tensions between Diddy and Drake are still sky high after their Miami fight — and now Drake’s longtime mentor is blasting Diddy, Suge Knight, Lil Wayne and Birdman in a blistering diss track.

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince recently recorded the cold-blooded warning — which we’re told he calls a “courtesy call” — and we got our hands on it.

Sources connected to J. Prince tell us this has been simmering since Diddy punched Drake outside LIV Nightclub back in December. On the track, Prince makes it clear Drizzy is “family,” and adds … “Puffy feeling like he can put his hands on my family, open the doors for his family to be touched. You reap what you sow.”

That’s just the start … he goes in on Weezy and Birdman — with whom he’s had a long-running legal war — and also rips “Sugar Bear” for a not-so-subtle jab at Drake he made to a TMZ camera guy.