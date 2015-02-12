Drake Drops Short Film Called Jungle [VIDEO]

UPDATE: Listen closely in the moments just before the credits roll. The voice on the radio says, “..and now, a new cut from the upcoming mixtape of our favorite hometown artist,” before an unreleased Drake song plays. Meanwhile, tomorrow is the 6th anniversary of his breakout project, So Far Gone.

Drake is good for surprises. With J Prince putting Diddy on notice to keep his hands off him (purely coincidence, we think), Drizzy drops a short film called Jungle.

Drake being chauffeured in a fly whip while philosophizing. Drake spittin’ as a kid. Drake just before he blew up. Drake sitting looking sad in a coffee shop (which is from when he was spotted shooting a video in Toronto) and other such footage.

When’s the new album dropping, though? Expect that new mixtape to drop sooner than later.

Watch Jungle below.

http://vimeo.com/119416353

—

Photo: Vimeo