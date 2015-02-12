Amar’e Stoudemire Gets Interviewed While Bathing In Red Wine [VIDEO]

How news of Amar’e Stoudemire taking chronic red wine baths managed to pass me by is utterly confusing. But here we have footage of ESPN’s Sam Alipour conducting an interview with the hooper while submerged in libations.

As if the premise of the discussion weren’t weird enough, seeing two speak, while sharing the tub, is even creepier. If nothing else, our hearts are with the New York Knicks, who amid a truly deplorable season, give detractors yet another reason to get their jokes off expeditiously.

See Stoudemire chop it up with Alipour below. Hit the jump for some hilarious Twitter commentary.

—

Photo: ESPN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »