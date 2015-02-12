Watch Kanye West & adidas “Yeezy Season 1” [STREAM]

Nevermind “Yeezy Season” approaching like Kanye West boastfully rapped during the opening lines of “On Sight.”

It’s here.

Just in time for New York Fashion Week, Kanye and adidas have launched a nationwide theatrical debut for the Yeezy 750 Boost and apparently a whole lot more.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/564160379442307072

According to Complex, superstars such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Anna Wintour and Justin Bieber are underneath the roof of Skylight Clarkson Square in Manhattan.

Stream “Yeezy Season 1” and check in for more pictures on the flip.

