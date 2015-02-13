Drake & Nas To Perform At Sprite NBA All-Star Weekend Show

Hold the presses. In the final hour, after Drake’s surprise project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late shook up the Internets, news hits that he and Nas will perform together at a show in New York City.

The concert goes down tonight, February 13, as NBA All-Star Weekend officially goes underway. Sprite made the announcement via Twitter, though it’s unclear exactly where the two rap behemoths will actually take the stage.

Hip-Hop Wired will provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, we suggest that you stay woke.

It's hip hop history in the making. @Drake & @Nas share the stage for the 1st time at the #SpriteConcert tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2i5nkQ9wvq — Sprite (@Sprite) February 13, 2015

Photo: Instagram