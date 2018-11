It took a lot longer than expected, but J. Cole finally announces the upcoming Forest Hills Drive tour, which begins in March.

The tour will be broken up into multiple legs, as “Act 1” avoids major markets like New York City and Los Angeles in favor of smaller cities like Boise, Id., Santa Ana, Calif., and more.

Cole will hit the road alongside his Dreamville partners in rhyme Bas, Cozz, and Omen.

Peep the dates below.

Photo: YouTube