So What Really Happened With The Drake Vs Murda Mook Battle? [LISTEN]

With all the constant whirlwind news surrounding Drake, it’s easy to forget that there was supposed to be a Drake Vs Murda Mook rap battle taking place in the near future.

Let us reiterate on the notion of supposed.

BattleRap.com’s Chris Mitchell caught up with Mook who was in Toronto during Grammy weekend for KOTD’s “Blackout 5.” Drizzy and his team were in the battlezone opposed to music’s biggest night in Los Angeles but the prior arrangement began to unravel as the moment of truth grew near.

“It was gonna happen,” Mook summed up before explaining wasn’t exactly prepared to go full “rounds” with punchlines directed at the Canadian all-star. Driz too offered up an excuse, blaming “management” who told him it wasn’t a good look. There were several other factors involved, but basically neither one of the MCs had their sh*t together. It was heavily assumed that Drake was gone off that liquid courage when he challenged him in the first place.

Peep the full, entertaining audio down below. In a nutshell, there was struggle on both sides.

Photo: Instagram/Murda Mook