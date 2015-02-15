Kanye West Personally Delivers Yeezy Boosts In NYC [Photos]

Kanye West is taking his shoe mogul status very seriously. The “Blood on the Leaves” rapper personally hand delivered the pairs of adidas Yeezy Boosts sold in NYC yesterday (Feb. 14) morning.

Reports Miss Info:

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Kanye West got to meet the man himself at the launch of his adidas Yeezy 750 Boost in NYC on Saturday morning. The rapper made a surprise appearance at the adidas Originals store in SoHo, personally presenting customers with a pair of the highly coveted hi-top sneaker.

If you’re a Yeezy fan, that’s a $350 well spent to meet your idol and have him personally pass you your kicks.

Check out images of West acting like a sneaker store employee in the following pages.

