BRUH News: Drake Stan Gets #IYRTITL Tattoo [PHOTO]

Drake is as popular as an artist as one could humanly imagine, so fan’s getting his mottos tattooed on their body is something we’ve grown to accept.

That doesn’t make them any less face palm worthy.

Over the weekend, a painful-looking back neck tattoo with Drake’s new mixtape title, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, began to make its rounds on social media.

As the Huffington Post has learned, it is 100 percent authentic. An English kid by the name of Richy Huck, paid a visit (and money) to Mike Bage of Fat Panda Tattoo UK and got his YOLO on.

Peep the Drake tattoo of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late below, which is a perfect summarization to Lil Richy’s mother’s reaction.

—

Photo: WENN